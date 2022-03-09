Congress Snubs Harish Rawat Again; Says 'High Command & MLAs Will Decide Uttarakhand CM'

Ahead of Uttarkhand poll results, Congress is yet to decide on its prospective CM face - snubbing Harish Rawat again. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Senior Congress observer Mohan Prakash claimed that the High-command and (party) MLAs will decide (on CM face) after discussion. Uttarakhand's 70-seat Assembly went to polls on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

Congress snubs Harish Rawat again

High-command and (party) MLAs will decide (on CM face) after discussion...We are sure of forming govt in Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and getting majority numbers in UP: Mohan Prakash, Senior Congress poll observer in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/cHEcttIT66 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2022

Days after the Uttarakhand polls, Harish Rawat claimed that either he will be made the Chief Minister or he will sit at home. Exuding confidence of a Congress victory, Rawat urged Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to take a decision on the party's chief ministerial face soon enough. Harish Rawat had previously threatened to quit Congress amid the Gandhis' hesitation to name him as CM pick.

"I cannot compromise at this point of time as there are not many options for me. I will either become the Chief Minister or prefer to sit at home," said Rawat. "We will request our party president Sonia Gandhi to decide the chief ministerial face and our CM face will be the one whom people want", he added.

Ex-CM Harish Rawat - Congress' preferred CM face - faced an easy challenge from BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht for the Lalkuwa seat. He also faced Pawan Chauhan, who was denied a ticket by the BJP, as an independent candidate. In 2017, Rawat had lost from the two seats (Haridwar Rural and Kichha) from which he contested and then lost in 2019 for the Nainital Lok Sabha seat by 3 lakh votes. Rawat will fight from Lalkuwa instead of Ramnagar, where was originally stated to fight from after Ranjit Rawat staked claim to the Ramnagar seat - threatening to quit otherwise.

P-Marq exit polls

On Monday, P-Marq exit polls projected that BJP will win 35-39 seats defeating Congress which is projected to win 23-34 seats in the 70-seat Assembly. AAP, making its debut in the hilly state, is projected to win 0-3 seats. Others (BSP, UKD, Independent etc) are projected to win 0-3 seats.

With BJP set to be the single-largest party, the saffron party is projected to win 39.8% of the votes, while Congress is projected to win 38.4% of the votes. Furthermore, AAP is projected to win 12.1% of the votes, making its presence felt in the hilly state. Others (BSP, UKD, Independent etc) are projected to win 9.7% of the votes.