Congress Sounds Poll Bulge In Punjab, Appoints Ajay Maken Screening Panel Chief

The Congress has formed committees for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, with AICC general secretary Ajay Maken chairing the screening committee. Ambika Soni has been named head of the Election Coordination Committee by the party. Pratap Singh Bajwa has been named chair of the Manifesto Committee, and Sunil Jhakar has been named chair of the Punjab Election Campaign Committee. Secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh Chandan Yadav and AICC Joint Secretary Krishna Allavaru will be among the three members of the screening committee.

AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar, and AICC secretaries for the state will also serve on the screening committee. Punjab is set to hold an assembly election early next year. The Election Commission (EC) has permitted voters aged 80 and up, persons with disabilities, and COVID-19 patients to exercise their franchise via postal ballots in order to achieve maximum voter turnout in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, according to an election official.

According to Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), S Karuna Raju, over 5.33 lakh of the state's 2.09 crore voters are above 80 years old, with over 1.34 lakh falling under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category. "We encourage PwD and voters aged above 80 years to cast their votes at the polling stations. However, the EC has provided the postal ballot facility in case their health condition does not allow them to come to the polling stations," he said. PwDs, those with more than 40% handicap can also use a pick-and-drop service to get to the polling booths, according to Raju.

Special arrangements are being made for NRI voters with Indian passports, according to Raju, so that they can exercise their right to vote without difficulty. He was reported in an official release as noting that almost 1.5 lakh volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS), the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and the Bharat Scouts and Guides had been engaged to assist voters. Regarding the need for security troops during the election, Raju stated that the district chiefs had requested 700 companies, but that the final requirement will be issued after a review. He stated that the state government has set aside a budget of Rs 340 crore for the elections.

According to the CEO, they are creating awareness with the phrase "Mahila, Purush Atte Transgender, Loktantar Vich Sab Barabar", which means that men, women, and transgender all are equal in democracy, to encourage transgender voters to vote. Raju unveiled 30 mobile vans with LED screens and audio systems that will travel across the state to raise voter awareness, promote voter registration, and encourage people to vote on election day. Smaller districts would each receive one van, while larger districts will receive two vans on which audio-visual messages, video clips, and jingles created as part of the SVEEP activities will be played to educate people about their right to vote, he said. Raju further stated that the Special Summary Revision campaign is currently underway to enlist eligible voters in categories like service voters, people with disabilities, transgender voters, and young voters who have not yet been enlisted. On Saturday, Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) Nitesh Kumar Vyas had a virtual conference with all deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers, police commissioners, and senior superintendents of police to assess the state's election readiness.

