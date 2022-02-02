Congress To Unveil Punjab CM Face At 7PM; 'Janta With Jakhar' But Channi & Sidhu Ahead

After days of anticipation, the Congress party will reveal the Chief Ministerial face for the Punjab elections on Wednesday. The party high command, which was given an ultimatum of seven-ten days, will finally make a choice between the incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state in-charge Navjot Singh Sidhu at 7 PM, as per the video posted by the party on its social media handle.

This comes amid Sunil Jakhar raking up the entire issue of choosing the Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh's ouster from the post. Addressing a public rally, Jakhar claimed that in the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting, he was the one with the maximum number of votes- 42 while Sidhu stood second with 12 votes, and Channi third, with just 2 votes.

After the video from the rally went viral, Jakhar came forward to issue a statement. "In spite of me getting votes from the MLA, the Congress high command took their own decision and appointed Channi as CM. It is always the party that gets to take the final call," he said, with his disappointment quite visible.

Congress to announce Punjab CM face at 7 PM

In spite of Jakhar coming out and talking about how he was the choice of the people, Congress, it seems, is not considering him for the post. The 14-second-long video uploaded on the social media handle only bears the picture of Sidhu and Channi.

The party has generated a pre-recorded call for the citizens to choose their preferences. According to the pre-recorded call, current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s name is still being mentioned before Navjot Singh Sidhu with an option to press 1 for the former and 2 for the latter. Interestingly, Sidhu is enroute Vaishnodevi and it is unclear whether he will return to Punjab by 7 pm when the announcement is scheduled.

Initially, both Channi and Sidhu maintained that the CM face will be selected by the high command. However, in the past few days, both the leaders have directly or indirectly, made a case for themselves to be declared as the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Speculations are rife that Channi will be announced as the CM face ever since the party released its third list of candidates for Punjab Assembly elections on January 30 where it was witnessed that the current CM has been fielded from two seats- Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib. This came after several party leaders including the senior leader and minister Brahm Mohindra, his cabinet colleague Rana Gurjeet Singh, Cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Shahkot MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia had openly backed Channi who is belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.