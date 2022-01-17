Weighing in on the denial of a poll ticket to Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Dr. Manohar Singh, AAP decried the treatment being meted out to the Punjab CM. Addressing the media on Monday, AAP's Punjab election co-in-charge Raghav Chadha accused Congress of applying the "use and throw" policy to Channi. He said, "Channi Sahab was used to garner the votes of the Scheduled Caste community. But Channi Sahab does not even have a standing in the Congress party to get two tickets for his family members".

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha remarked, "Dynastic politics was visible in Congress' first list. The brothers and sons of big leaders have been given tickets. Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh's son got a ticket from Raikot. Avtar Henry's son got a ticket from Jalandhar. Brahm Mohindra's son got a ticket from Patiala Rural. Relatives of many leaders were given tickets. But CM Charanjit Singh Channi's brother who is going to Bassi Pathana and demanding a ticket from the Congress party since a long time was not given a ticket."

"Congress did such a thing before in Maharashtra as well. 12-15 years ago, they made Sushilkumar Shinde the Maharashtra CM just before the election to get the votes of Dalits and replaced him after the election. In cricket parlance, Congress is using Channi Sahab as a nightwatchman. It seems that Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu does not respect the CM," he added.

CM's brother rebels against Congress

In a big embarrassment for Congress, the Punjab CM's brother announced that he will contest as an Independent candidate from the Bassi Pathana seat after the party rebuffed his demand for a ticket. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Sunday, Dr. Manohar Singh stressed that he sought the ticket on the basis of merit and not because he is the brother of Charanjit Singh Channi. Moreover, he accused Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and others of misleading the high command about the on-ground situation.