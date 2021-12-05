Last Updated:

Congress Vs AAP: Navjot Sidhu Joins Agitating Teachers Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Residence

Navjot Sidhu has also made a series of allegations on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government over the National Capital's education model.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: Republicworld/PTI


The political tussle between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress further escalated with Navjot Singh Sidhu joining protests by Delhi guest teachers outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The protesters along with PPCC President raised placards and slogans against Kejriwal and asked questions about his whereabouts. 'Delhi teachers are here, where is Kejriwal?' 'nautanki, juthe vaade bandh karo (stop the drama and false promises) shouted protesters echoed Navjot Sidhu.

The teachers were protesting with demand for permanent jobs:

The Congress leader launched a sharp attack on Kejriwal by describing Delhi's education model as 'Contract Model'.

In a series of tweets, the PPCC President made several allegations on Arvind Kejriwal-led Government including on subjects of:

  • Regularization of contractual teachers
  • Equal wages as permanent staff
  • The promise of 8 lakh new jobs and 20 new colleges in Delhi
  • Job vacancies and unemployment

Sidhu's earlier attack on Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu had slammed AAP for making poll promises concerning women empowerment, jobs, and teachers in Punjab. 

"Women empowerment means mandatorily engaging women in every step of electoral process like Congress is doing in Punjab. True leadership is not in giving lollipops of ₹1,000, but investing in their future by providing skills for self-employment & woman entrepreneurs," the Punjab  Congress chief wrote on Twitter. 

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal for his promises to the people of Punjab, Sidhu said that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others. 

Congress Vs AAP ahead of Punjab polls

The war of words between Congress and AAP has been going on ahead of Punjab polls 2022. Yesterday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and said it is 'imitating the BJP'. 'The more the AAP imitates the BJP, the less relevant it will become,' tweeted Chidambaram. 

Prior to this, Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh had hit out at Delhi Chief Minister and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia for making fake promises to the people under the former's model of education. The battle between the two parties started after Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia invited Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh to visit government schools in both states following Singh's desire to debate on the education system. To this, Singh reacted by seeking a list of 250 schools from both the states for comparison.

Image: Republicworld/PTI

Tags: Navjot Sidhu, Arvind Kejriwal, Congress
First Published:
