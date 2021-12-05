Congress Vs AAP: Navjot Sidhu Joins Agitating Teachers Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Residence

The political tussle between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress further escalated with Navjot Singh Sidhu joining protests by Delhi guest teachers outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The protesters along with PPCC President raised placards and slogans against Kejriwal and asked questions about his whereabouts. 'Delhi teachers are here, where is Kejriwal?' 'nautanki, juthe vaade bandh karo (stop the drama and false promises) shouted protesters echoed Navjot Sidhu.

The teachers were protesting with demand for permanent jobs:

Delhi | Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Delhi government guest teachers who are holding a protest over their demand for permanent jobs outside the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/SnrpXLPH0D — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

The Congress leader launched a sharp attack on Kejriwal by describing Delhi's education model as 'Contract Model'.

Delhi Education Model is Contract Model … Delhi Govt has 1031 Schools while only 196 schools have Principals … 45% teacher’s posts are vacant and Schools are run by 22,000 Guest Teachers on daily wages with every 15 days renewal of contracts !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 5, 2021

In a series of tweets, the PPCC President made several allegations on Arvind Kejriwal-led Government including on subjects of:

Regularization of contractual teachers

Equal wages as permanent staff

The promise of 8 lakh new jobs and 20 new colleges in Delhi

Job vacancies and unemployment

AAP promised to regularize contractual teachers give equal wages as permanent staff but made it worse by just having guest teachers. Through School Management Committees, so called AAP volunteers earn 5 Lac yearly from Govt funds that earlier were meant for school’s development ! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 5, 2021

In 2015 there were 12,515 job vacancies for teachers in Delhi but in 2021 there are 19,907 job vacancies of teachers in Delhi. While AAP Govt is filing up vacant posts through guest lecturers !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 5, 2021

Sidhu's earlier attack on Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu had slammed AAP for making poll promises concerning women empowerment, jobs, and teachers in Punjab.

"Women empowerment means mandatorily engaging women in every step of electoral process like Congress is doing in Punjab. True leadership is not in giving lollipops of ₹1,000, but investing in their future by providing skills for self-employment & woman entrepreneurs," the Punjab Congress chief wrote on Twitter.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal for his promises to the people of Punjab, Sidhu said that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others.

Congress Vs AAP ahead of Punjab polls

The war of words between Congress and AAP has been going on ahead of Punjab polls 2022. Yesterday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and said it is 'imitating the BJP'. 'The more the AAP imitates the BJP, the less relevant it will become,' tweeted Chidambaram.

Prior to this, Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh had hit out at Delhi Chief Minister and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia for making fake promises to the people under the former's model of education. The battle between the two parties started after Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia invited Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh to visit government schools in both states following Singh's desire to debate on the education system. To this, Singh reacted by seeking a list of 250 schools from both the states for comparison.

Image: Republicworld/PTI