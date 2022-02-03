Leaving the party in a situation of fix, two Congress leaders have filed nominations for the same seat ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. Interestingly, two-time Congress MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki and senior Congress leader and MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa's brother Harpinder Singh have filed their nominations from the Khadoor Sahib seat as a party candidate and as an independent candidate.

Though the party has not given consent to either of them filing their nomination, the two are gearing to contest the polls on the seat. Earlier, Congress had listed sitting MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki from the Khadoor Sahib constituency but has not provided a consent letter for the same.

Meanwhile, Harpinder Singh who is hopeful about the party cancelling Sikki's ticket from the seat said that talks with the party high command are underway regarding his nomination

Earlier on February 1, MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and spoke about the ongoing political scenario in the state. Taking to his Facebook handle, he shared a picture with the Congress leader and wrote, "Met Rahul Gandhi Ji and discussed with him present political scenario in the state, also the preparedness of Congress in Vidhan Sabha elections in Punjab."

931 nominations were filed on the last day in Punjab

On the last and final day of filing nominations, a total of 931 nominations were filed in Punjab on Tuesday, informed Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, S Karuna Raju. He said that with a total of 1,348 nominations filed earlier, a total of 2,279 nominations have been filed in the state following which the scrutinization of the nominations was done on Wednesday.

It was on the same day when the brother and son of Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill alias Dimpa, Harpinder Singh Rajan Gill, and Updesh Singh filed nominations as a party candidate from the Khadoor Sahib constituency despite sitting MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki have already filed his nomination.

Earlier on January 29, Sikki filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate and has been campaigning in the constituency since then. He was also formally announced as the party candidate.

Image: PTI