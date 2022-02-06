Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate for Punjab elections, Bhagwant Mann on Saturday took a dig at Congress and said that even if the party declares 10 CM faces instead of one, it will not be able to form government in the state.

"Even if they (Congress) announce 10 Chief Ministerial faces, instead of one, they will still not be able to form the government in Punjab. Then what is the use of announcing the face? Aam Aadmi Party is going to form the government," Man asserted.

"My party has made me its CM face and the people are showering flowers on us. If you want to see the festival of democracy, then come to Punjab and come to our rally," he added.

Speaking on the issue of his security, Mann said that he was offered increased security, but he turned down the offer. "The security I have as an MP is enough. I was told to increase my security but I refused. If the people of Punjab are not safe, and the religious books of all the religions are not safe, then my security does not matter. I am not the only one in Punjab," th AAP leader said.

Congress likely to declare CM face today

The Congress is likely to declare its chief ministerial face for Punjab on February 6 when former party chief Rahul Gandhi will visit the poll-bound state. Gandhi had announced during his last visit to Punjab on January 27 that the party will go into the Punjab election with a CM face and the decision on it will be taken soon after consulting party workers.

Sources believe that incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi might be declared the Congress' CM face for the upcoming polls. Channi is reportedly leading the race for the top spot as per a survey conducted by the party. Channi is up against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for the CM seat.

Opinions of candidates, workers, and party MPs are being recorded so that any feud over the CM face between Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu can be avoided. The party is expected to make a choice between the Channi and Sidhu any moment now.

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from agency)