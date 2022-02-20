Conjoined Twins Sohna Singh & Mohna Singh Cast Their First Votes In Punjab Elections

Conjoined twins of Amritsar- Sohna and Mohna, who have bagged praises for bravely facing all odds, exercised their right to elect the state government for the first time on Sunday as Punjab went to assembly polls.

The twins, who are conjoined from the torso were born in 2003 and they had cast their first vote today, having turned 18 last year. Both became eligible to cast their votes in 2021 and were excited to witness polling. Despite sharing a body, Sohna and Mohna Singh were recognised as separate voters by the state election commission and they voted from the Manwal area of Amritsar district on Feb 20, ANI reported.

Sohna Singh & Mohna Singh: Icons of PWD voters in Punjab elections

The state election authorities have called them the icons of PWD Voters (Persons with disabilities) and stated that seeing them, many others will be encouraged to exercise their voting rights. Special arrangements were done to maintain secrecy in voting. Since both of them went to vote together, they were provided with goggles so that neither can’t see for whom the other twin has voted.

"It is a very unique case. They are conjoined but two separate voters. They are icons of PWD voters. Arrangements were made by the RO of giving them goggles so that the secrecy of voting is maintained," said Gaurav Kumar, PRO while talking to ANI.

As per reports, Sohna and Mohna were abandoned by their parents after their birth and were looked after by the Pingalwara Society, who brought them up and schooled them. Reportedly, the twins love to sing and are also taking singing lessons to train themselves. Sohna and Mohna are conjoined from the torso and share some vital organs like the liver and gall bladder and a pair of legs, but have a pair of arms, kidneys each. They have approached several medical institutes, including AIIMS Delhi for surgical separation, but have been advised not to consider it, as it could be fatal.

Punjab Elections

All 117 seats in Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase from 8 am to 6 pm today. In the 2017 polls, Congress formed the government after winning 77 seats in the 117-member House. The state will witness a contest between the ruling Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance and BJP-PLC-SAD(S) tie-up. The results of both these elections will be declared on March 10.

Image: ANI