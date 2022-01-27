Cornered & Ambushed, Rahul Gandhi Promises Punjab CM Face Announcement; Channi Happy

Ambushed and cornered, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised the announcement of Chief Ministerial face of the party for Punjab elections soon. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Gandhi referred to incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the party's state unit chief, and said that the people were 'desperate to know' who the CM face of the party was.

While Sidhu kept mum, CM Channi expressed his happiness on Gandhi's promise. Sharing Gandhi's tweet, Channi assured that no matter who the face, they will stand united and work for the betterment of Punjab. "I will be the first one to campaign for the announced candidate," he said on Twitter.

I thank Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji for accepting the demand of Punjabis. I assure our High Command that we will stand united and work for the betterment of Punjab. I will be the first one to campaign for the announced candidate. #NaviSochNavaPunjab https://t.co/TyPNmUSGHJ — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) January 27, 2022

Earlier in the day, while in a meeting in Jalandhar, Sidhu and Channi had given a 7-day ultimatum to announce the CM face to Gandhi, sitting in the first row. "Please tell people of Punjab who would lead Congress. Who would implement the agenda? Once you make it clear, I can assure you Congress will win with 70 seats. Give me the power to make a decision, whatever it is, don’t keep me as a showcase horse," said Sidhu.

On the other hand, Channi had said, "Rahul Gandhi Ji, what you have given me, what more can I ask from you? I will lay down my life for Punjab. Our government will stand together and finish mafia raj. But people today are demanding, announce a CM face..."

Punjab Election 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

This year, Republic P-MARQ Poll has predicted a neck-to-neck fight between AAP and Congress with the former bagging 50-56 (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats. Congress is projected to be a close second with 42-48 seats (35%), SAD with 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 with seats (5.7%), and others with 1-3 seats (5.6%). Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

Image: PTI