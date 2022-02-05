'Court Will Decide': Disgruntled Congress MP Manish Tewari On Channi's Nephew's Arrest

Congress MP Manish Tewari, who was recently dropped from the party's star campaigners list for Punjab elections spoke to Republic on Saturday over a score of issues confronting the party ahead of the February 20 polls. The Congress, which is marred by the internal tussle over the party's Chief Ministerial face, disgruntled MLAs, and breakaways received another setback after CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew was arrested in an illegal sand mining case.

Even as Enforcement Directorate officials recovered nearly Rs 8 crores from Bhupinder Singh Honey's premises, Channi has accused the Central government of hatching a “conspiracy” to “trap” him in the case ahead of the Punjab election. Commenting on the politicization of Honey's arrest, Manish Tewari said, any coercive action taken against leaders of any party during elections, leads to the interpretation that it is motivated by politics.

"Any arrest or any coercive activity by any investigating agency across party lines, which takes place at the cusp of an election, lends to the interpretation that it is motivated by political vendetta. Ultimately every case will go to court. Once the charge sheet is filed, it is for the court to adjudicate and the facts would then speak for themselves," said the Congress leader on the arrest of CM Channi's relative.

On Thursday evening, Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested in connection with the multicrore illegal sand mining case. ED officials claimed Rs 8 crore was recovered from premises linked to Honey in Mohali and Ludhiana and Rs 2 crore from his accomplice Sandeep.

Congress calls Honey's arrest 'abuse of power'

In the first response to his nephew's arrest, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that he had no issues with the law taking its course. However, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Centre of abusing the central agencies to clamp down on the opposition parties.

Bhupinder Singh Honey’s pre-poll arrest is a matter of deep concern for the ruling Congress regime in the state as the recent incidents can put the party’s winning chances in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Manish Tewari, who has often been at odds with his party's official stance on multiple issues including PM Modi's security breach, was not named in Congress' star campaigners list for the Assembly election in the state. Tewari took a jibe at his party command - pointing that he was on Assam's campaigner list but not on Punjab's from where he hailed.