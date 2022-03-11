Day After Aam Aadmi Party's Landslide Win, Punjab AG Patwalia Resigns

A day after the landslide win of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, the Advocate General of Punjab, Deepinder Singh Patwalia has also submitted his resignation.

Patwalia in his resignation letter to Governor of Punjab said, “Keeping with the long-standing Constitutional convention, I. hereby tender my resignation from the post of Advocate General, Punjab”.

Patwalia took charge as the Advocate-General of Punjab in November, after the “forced” resignation of APS Deol. Patwalia is considered close to Punjab Congress Chief Sidhu.

In results declared yesterday, Aam Aadmi Party won 92 seats while the ruling Congress has been reduced to 18 seats only. Shiromani Akali Dal of Badal has now been reduced to 3 seats in the entire Punjab with one seat each from Majha, Malwa, and Doaba region.

Congress has suffered a major embarrassment in these elections as its CM Face Charanjit Channi lost election from both Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib seats, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu lost election from Amritsar East constituency.