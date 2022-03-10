Dhuri Election Result LIVE: AAP's Bhagwant Mann Maintains Huge Lead Over Congress, SAD

The counting of votes for the Punjab Election 2022 is now underway and the Dhuri seat is among the many that Aam Aadmi Party has taken the early lead at. AAP seems to be heading to a runaway victory in the constituency where they fielded the party’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann. As per the latest trends, Bhagwant Mann is leading by 43898 votes while Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy is trailing with 14191 votes. Akali Dal's Parkash Chand Garg is trailing with 3740 votes.

AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is leading by 16,787 votes from the Dhuri seat. On the other hand, 12 Ministers in the Punjab Cabinet are trailing. AAP, which had predicted itself of forming a majority government in the state seems to have sealed the Dhuri constituency.

Dhuri: Candidates and current trend

Dhuri seat in Punjab became a major talk point during the elections after AAP fielded its CM candidate Bhagwant Mann here. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Apart from Mann, who leads the pack, Dalvir Singh of INC, Parkash Chand Garg of SAD and Randeep Singh of BJP are other major candidates here. Sukhwinder Singh (NAP), Harpreet Singh (CPIMLL), Jaswinder Singh (LIP), Narinder Singh (SADASM), Pardeep Kumar (AEP), Sarbjit Singh (IND), Shakti Kumar Gupta (IND) and Vijay Syal (IND) are also contesting here.

Dhuri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on February 20. The constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 77.37% in the 2022 elections. This was 3.86% less compared to the 2017 elections which were won by Dalvir Singh Goldy of INC. Goldy won the seat defeating Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon of AAP by a margin of 2,811 votes. INC had won a total vote share of 38.42% in 2017 here.

Punjab Exit Polls

Witnessing months of infighting and name-calling amongst leaders of the Punjab Congress and the last-minute ouster of veteran CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab doesn't seem to be riding in favour of the grand-old-party this year. The P-Marq Exit Polls on Monday gave a snapshot projection of the results.

As per the polls, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is set to win Punjab with a majority. In the 117-member assembly of Punjab, the P-Marq Exit Poll had projected AAP to win 62-70 seats while INC is to win 23-31 seats. However, the trends so far suggest that AAP might break the exit poll predictions and win over 80 seats in the state. In a massive development, incumbent Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing by over 2000 votes from both Chamkaur Sahib as well as Bhadaur.