Dinesh Mongia Joins BJP 'to Serve People Of Punjab'; Avers 'no Other Party Works Better'

Ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, former cricketer Dinesh Mongia joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a ceremony in the party's Delhi office. The ex-cricketer is a resident of Punjab. Along with Mongia, three Punjab MLAs named Fateh Jung Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Laddi and Rana Gurmeet Sodhi have also joined the BJP.

Soon after joining the saffron party, Dinesh Mongia was quoted by ANI saying, "I want to serve the people of Punjab by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Today, there is no other party that can work better than the BJP for the development of the country."

I want to serve the people of Punjab by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Today, there is no other party that can work better than the BJP for the development of the country: Dinesh Mongia at BJP headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/GRey1SC94L — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

This comes a day after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa met the BJP top brass, following which, an announcement for a formal alliance was made between the BJP and the parties of the two tall leaders.

This is not the first time when a former cricketer joined a political party right before elections. Even in 2019, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir had joined the BJP right before the Lok Sabha general election and contested from East Delhi, defeating his rival of Aam Aadmi Party, Atishi.

What is BJP's strategy for the Punjab polls?

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Congress had won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats, winning in only 54 constituencies. It is believed that the formation of a new political party by Captain and Sidhu's dissatisfactions might have an adverse impact on Congress' poll prospects.

For the 2022 Punjab election, BJP has forged an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) head Sukhdev Dhindsa. On Monday, Singh and Dhindsa Earlier met BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. Speaking after the meeting, BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat revealed that a committee will be formed to finalise the seat-sharing issues and also added that a joint manifesto will be unveiled in the near future.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: ANI