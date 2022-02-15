The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put forth a request to Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit. The ECI has asked the Punjab governor to take strict actions against Punjab State Information Commissioner Anumit Singh Sodhi after the latter was accused over abuse of power. Anumit Sodhi allegedly helped his father Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, by running a campaign for the Punjab elections.

Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi recently left Congress and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 21, 2021. Rana Sodhi was a cabinet minister of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's government, however, he was removed from his ministership as soon as Charanjit Singh Channi took over as Chief Minister. Following this, Sodhi left the grand old party. Rana Sodhi is now an MLA from the Gur Har Sahai constituency.

Seizures in Punjab before elections

Chief Electrol Officer (CEO) of Punjab, S Karuna Raju had given an account of seizures done by the Election Commission before the Punjab elections. The officer informed that they have collected valuables worth over Rs 365.52 crore, out of which drugs and psychotropic substances amount up to Rs 312.21 crores and unaccounted cash worth Rs 24.16 crores have been seized.

"2,892 non-bailable warrants had been served to them. He stated that there are a total of 20,517 nakas in operation across the state. Dr Raju added that out of a total of 3,90,275 licenced firearms in the state, 3,78,274 have been deposited so far, as directed by the electoral body. So far, 97 illicit firearms have also been seized," Chief Electrol Officer (CEO) of Punjab, S Karuna Raju told ANI.

Punjab Assembly Election

The Punjab election that was earlier scheduled for February 14 has been postponed due to Guru Ravi Das Jayanti which falls on February 16. According to many political parties in Punjab, followers of Guru Ravi Das visit Varanasi. 31% of the state of Punjab will be in Varanasi to celebrate the birth anniversary of their Guru.

The EC on request decided to postpone the Punjab elections by a week. It was announced that the elections will be held on February 20. The voting for other states took place as per schedule, along with Uttar Pradesh's 55 constituencies. People of all constituencies of Uttarakhand and Goa casted their votes on February 14.

The election results of all states namely, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be declared on March 10.

Image: ANI, Twitter/@Sushil Chandra