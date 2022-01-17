Election Commission To Mull Over Deferring Punjab Elections On Parties' Request Today

In a big development on Monday, sources revealed that the Election Commission of India has agreed to discuss the possibility of deferring the Punjab elections. This comes after Congress, BJP and Punjab Lok Congress demanded a change in the polling date as many voters belonging to the SC community will be travelling to Varanasi on account of Guru Ravidas' birth anniversary which falls on February 16. While Punjab is scheduled to go to the polls on February 14, the election results will be declared on March 10.

As per sources, the EC will hold a meeting at 10.30 am today to deliberate on the request of the aforesaid parties. In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on January 15, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had stated, "They (members of the SC community) have requested that the voting date may be extended in such a way that they are able to visit Banaras from 10th to 16th February 2022, as also participate in the Assembly elections. In the above background, it is considered fair and appropriate that the voting for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 may be postponed for at least six days, enabling about 20 lakh people to utilize their right to vote for the State Legislative Assembly".

Political scenario in Punjab

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking the then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases.

The situation escalated on September 18 after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on September 20. More drama was in store in the poll-bound state as the latter stepped down as the state Congress chief on September 28.

Sidhu took back his resignation only after Channi replaced Amar Preet Singh Deol as the Advocate General of Punjab. The former cricketer had expressed dissatisfaction over Deol's appointment as the latter had appeared for former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The ongoing rift between Sidhu and Channi has raised the possibility of AAP making further inroads in the Punjab elections.