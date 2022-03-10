Election Results 2022: How Many Seats Are Required To Form Government In 5 States?

As the counting of votes for the Election Results 2022 goes on, the question remains how many seats does a party requires to come to power in respective states. As per the morning trends, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is crossing halfway-mark in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, a close fight is in sight in Goa while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is cruising ahead in Punjab.

Elections 2022

Goa

In the 40-seater Goa election 2022, the political party requires 21 seats or more to come to power in the coastal state. As per the counting till 10.30 AM, BJP is leading on 17 seats, Congress on 13 seats and MGP was seen maintaining a 5-seat lead in Goa.

Manipur

To win the Manipur election 2022, a party requires 31 seats from the total 60 assembly constituencies. As per the Election Commission's official data, BJP is leading on 12 seats, JD(U) on 4, and Congress on 5 till 10:35 AM.

Uttarakhand

A party requires 36 seats to form a Government in the 70-seater Uttarakhand election 2022. The ruling BJP was ahead of the Congress in Uttarakhand with its party candidates leading in 33 seats on Thursday, according to early trends available. Prominent candidates trailing in their respective seats include Congress veteran Harish Rawat.

Uttar Pradesh

In the 403-seater Uttar Pradesh election 2022, any single party will have to bag 202 seats to form a government. BJP is currently gaining a decisive lead in Gorakhpur City while as per the confirmed trends of the EC, BJP is leading on 163 in the UP elections. SP is projected to be winning 76. Leads for 271 seats have been announced.

Punjab

The 117-seater Punjab Assembly Elections will have the Government that manages to reach the halfway mark which is 59. Any party or alliance which bags 59 or more seats will come to power in the state. In the latest development, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing by over 2000 votes from both Chamkaur Sahib as well as Bhadaur. AAP has improved its lead with its candidates ahead in 88 out of 117 seats. Congress is ahead in only 15 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 8 and 4 seats each.