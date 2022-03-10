Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal Thanks Punjab For 'revolution' After AAP's Maiden Victory

After Aam Aadmi Party's remarkable performance in Punjab Elections 2022, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal called the results 'revolutionary'. Underlining how all the big names in state politics like 'Sidhu, Channi, Captain' lost, Kejriwal accused them of treating the people of Punjab the same way the Britishers did.

"They want the nation's progress to halt, and therefore made all kinds of allegations against us. When nothing worked, in the end, all of them got together and called me a terrorist. The result has made it clear that I am not a terrorist but this nation's son," Arvind Kejriwal said.

The AAP supremo added, "All of us have to pledge to make a new India today, an India of peace and harmony, where women are safe. An India where everyone has quality education, where children don't have to go to Ukraine for education."

#WATCH | AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal says, "We all love you, Punjab," after his party sweeps #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/hesu9HGyLI — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal invites all to join AAP

Inviting all - women, youth, farmers and industrialists - to join AAP, Arvind Kejriwal cited how Labh Singh Ugoke, a mobile repairer had defeated Charanjit Singh Channi in Bhadaur. Also, Jeevan Jyot Kaur, a common worker, defeated both Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar East. "Common man has immense power to bring about a revolution in the state, in the country," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister also took moment to congratulate Bhagwant Mann for becoming his counterpart from Punjab. "We have to be down to earth, they will abuse us, we have to be patient," he remarked, adding that India has to change to become 'no.1 country in the world' in the coming times.

AAP leading in Punjab

As the counting of votes is underway, the latest trends depict AAP leading, with its candidates ahead in 91 out of 117 seats. Congress is ahead in only 17 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in six and two seats each.

The counting of votes has been taking place from 8 a.m. in the state. Nearly 117 centres at 66 locations have been set up where results are being recorded from electronic voting machines. Three-tier security measures have been arranged for, with the deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces at all the 117 counting centres. As many as 7,500 personnel have been deployed as security during the counting process.