Elections 2022: EC Seizes Cash & Goods Worth Rs 1,000 Crore From 5 Poll-bound States

The Election commission on Friday informed that it has seized cash and valuables worth over Rs 1000 crores amid the ongoing Assembly elections in five states to conduct free and fair elections.

"The comprehensive and advance planning, meticulous follow-ups and active participation of enforcement agencies have led to a stupendous rise in seizure figures touching Rs 1000 crores in the ongoing Assembly Elections 2022 in States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Seizures mark increasing focus on expenditure monitoring process by the Commission and ECI's efforts to curb the menace of money power in elections," Election Commission informed.

Punjab tops list of maximum seizures made by EC

As per the Election Commission, Punjab topped the list among the five poll-bound states from where the maximum amount of seizures has been made, which makes up for half of the total seized amount. Around 500 crores worth of valuables and cash have been seized during the Punjab elections by the state election commission.

Punjab led the list with a seizure of Rs 510.91 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (Rs 307.92 crore) and Manipur (Rs 307.92 crore). During the polls in Uttarakhand, Rs 18.81 cr was seized, while in Goa, Rs 12.73 cr was seized.

Drugs worth more than Rs 367.19 crore were seized from Punjab. As per Election Commission’s data, Cash of Rs 140.29 crore, alcohol worth Rs 99.84 crore, narcotics worth Rs 569.52 crore, precious metals worth Rs 115.05 crore, and other goods worth Rs 93.5 crore make up the total seizure of Rs 1018.20 crore.

The Election Commission also met with the heads of enforcement agencies such as the CBDT, CBIC, NCB, and Excise, as well as senior officials from bordering states to polling states, to develop a comprehensive framework to ensure "inducement-free" elections. During the elections in the states, the Commission also conducted detailed reviews of enforcement agencies and Police Nodal Officers.

The assembly elections 2022 have already been concluded in Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, four of the seven phases of UP elections have been completed. The remaining three stages of voting in UP elections will take place on February 27, March 3, and March 7. While Manipur will hold polls in two phases, on February 28 and March 5. On March 10th, all states will have their ballots counted.

With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI/ Facebook