Ex-BJP MP Claims Anti-India Slogans Raised At Deep Sidhu's Funeral; 'Leftists Unmasked'

With just a few days for Punjab assembly elections, a new controversy is in the wake as a former BJP MP Balbir Punj has claimed that Khalistani slogans were raised during the cremation of actor Deep Sidhu. The politician shared a video and mentioned that the incident has unmasked Indian ‘Left Liberals'.

Speaking to Republic TV, Balbir Punj explained the video post, "The video reveals the structure of so-called farmer institution. Deep Sidhu was an iconic figure and was the prominent face during the farmers' movement and when he was cremated the slogans raised were anti-national. And none of the so-called left-liberals have condemned it and not even taken cognizance of this".

Two recent incidents have unmasked Indian ‘ Left Liberals ‘. Their silence on Khalistan slogans raised at cremation of Deep Sandhu - an icon of anti Modi narrative. And their support to Hijab - something smacking of patriarchal values & aimed at radicalising young Muslim girls. — Balbir Punj (@balbirpunj) February 18, 2022

"This is a very dangerous trend, people with separatist agendas want to communalise issues. Farmers movement was hijacked by separatists. It is no longer in the interest of farmers", he added.

The former BJP MP mentioned that the video is very disturbing considering Punjab is going to the polls, as these are acts to occuoy public space.

Further pointing at Khalistani slogans raised, Balbir Punj said that it was not deliberate but a spontaneous act. The underlined agenda of the group was to utilise the farmers' movement to split the country. During the funeral, they couldn't hold emotions and so they couldn't mask their true identity.

Actor Deep Sidhu dies in road accident

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away on February 15 in a road accident. According to reports, the accident took place at around 8:30 p.m. near the Singhu border which was also the center of farmer protests. Unfortunately, the actor-turned activist died on the way to the hospital. Sidhu’s body was sent to the Sonepat Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Deep Sidhu, who was also accused in the Red Fort violence case, was arrested on February 9, 2021. An FIR was filed against him in January 2021 in connection to the Republic Day violence. He was then given bail on April 16.

The violence was reported when thousands of farmers protested on the occasion of Republic Day against the then-proposed three farm laws. Sidhu had conducted a Facebook live during the violence while hoisting the pennant from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

