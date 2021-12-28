Ex-India All-rounder & 2003 WC Team Member Dinesh Mongia Joins BJP Ahead Of Punjab Polls

In a massive development ahead of the Punjab Assembly election, former cricketer Dinesh Mongia joined BJP on Tuesday. Born in Chandigarh, the 44-year-old left-hander made his ODI debut in 2001 and played his last game for India against Bangladesh on May 12, 2007. While his international career has been limited to 57 ODIs and one T20I, he played 121 first-class games for Punjab scoring 8028 runs at an average of 48.95 with 27 hundreds and 28 fifties.

However, he played to fulfill his potential in his brief ODI career amassing only 1230 runs with a paltry average of 27.95 while bagging 14 scalps as a left-arm orthodox spinner. His only hundred came against Zimbabwe in 2002 with a swashbuckling 159-run knock. Most importantly, he was a part of India's squad in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, where India lost to Australia in the final. As far as his List A career is concerned, Mongia scored 5535 runs at an average of 35.25.

But, his international career virtually came to an end after he was banned for joining the rebel Indian Cricket League's Chandigarh Lions team in 2007. While he was suspended from the ICL a year later for disciplinary reasons not made public, his woes compounded when ex-Kiwi opener Lou Vincent accused him of fixing matches during a hearing at Southwark Crown Court in London in 2015. Though he denied the allegations, he was never cleared by BCCI to play competitive cricket again. In September 2019, the all-rounder officially announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

BJP's strategy for Punjab polls

For the 2022 Punjab election, BJP has forged an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) head Sukhdev Dhindsa. On Monday, Singh and Dhindsa Earlier met BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. Speaking after the meeting, BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat revealed that a committee will be formed to finalise the seat-sharing issues and also added that a joint manifesto will be unveiled in the near future.