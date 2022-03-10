Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Congratulates BJP For Winning In Four States

Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday congratulated the BJP following its massive victory in four states. Taking to Twitter, Singh also exuded confidence that the saffron party will continue to work towards the development and prosperity of the four states it emerged victorious in - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. However, it should be noted that the BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh's PLC secured just two seats.

Heartiest congratulations to @BJP4India for winning assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Goa and Manipur. I'm sure that the party will continue to work for the holistic development & prosperity of these states and it’s people. @narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, in a historic poll debacle, Captain Amarinder Singh lost the Punjab Assembly election from the Patiala constituency. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli. Following his defeat, Singh stated that he accepts the verdict of the people with humility. Moreover, he also extended his wishes to AAP Punjab and its CM face Bhagwant Mann following their landslide victory. Additionally, he also took a dig at the Congress party which was heavily routed in the state.

"Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines," tweeted Captain Amarinder Singh

I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines.

Congratulations to @AAPPunjab and @BhagwantMann. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 10, 2022

The Congress party has pinned the blame of its defeat on Captain Amarinder Singh. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala during a press conference stated that, "The results of the 5 states have come against the expectations of the Congress party but we accept that we failed to get the blessings of the people. Sonia Gandhi has decided to convene Congress Working Committee meeting soon to introspect the results". He also blamed Congress' defeat on the party's inability to counter the anti-incumbency of the first 4 and a half years when Amarinder Singh was the CM.

"In Punjab, Congres presented a new leadership through Charanjit Singh Channi who is son of the soil, but the entire anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh could not be overcome and hence people voted for AAP for change," he added

AAP wins in Punjab

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP emerged victorious in Punjab. As it stands, it leads on 92 seats whereas Congress candidates are ahead in 18 constituencies. Meanwhile, the the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 6 and 2 seats each. After AAP's victory, its CM face Bhagwant Mann greeted party workers and supporters at his residence in Sangrur. In addition, he also collected his victory certificate and dedicated it to Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Taking to Koo, he thanked the people for giving the verdict in favour of change and honest politics.