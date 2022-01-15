Ex-Punjab Minister Joginder Mann Joins AAP; BJP Calls It An 'eye-opener' For Congress

Just a day after resigning from Congress, former Punjab Minister Joginder Singh Mann on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This came after he ended his 50-year-old association with Congress and also resigned as the chairman of the Punjab Agro Industries Corporation on Friday.

The former Punjab Congress minister and three-time MLA Joginder Singh Mann joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab in-charge, Raghav Chadda. Images from his induction were are also shared on the official handle of the Aam Aadmi Party further calling it a big blow to Congress.

BIG BLOW TO CONGRESS IN PUNJAB‼️



Punjab's former Cabinet Minister & 3 time MLA, Joginder Singh Mann ji joins AAP.



Inspired by @ArvindKejriwal's vision, he ended his 50 YEAR old association with Congress. pic.twitter.com/aWOMH7Ognb — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 15, 2022

Also, the party's national spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted the images and said, "Inspired by Arvind Ji's vision, Punjab's former cabinet minister & 3 time MLA Joginder Singh Mann Ji joins AAP ending his 50year old association with Congress. He was presently chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Corp. His induction will give a huge boost to the party's unit in Punjab."

'Eye-opener for the Congress and the people of Punjab': Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Speaking on the development, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa while speaking to Republic called Joginder Mann's induction an "eye-opener" for Congress as well as the people of Punjab. Hitting out at both the opposition parties, he said while the Congress is facing the brutal reality as their leaders are leaving them, the Aam Aadmi Party which earlier claimed of not inducing any Congress leaders in their party is now welcoming them. "Half of the Aam Aadmi Party leaders are from Congress, 1/4 from the Shiromani Akali Dal, and the rest leaders are from other parties. Aam Aadmi Party constitutes of the leaders from the ruling party itself", he added. Further taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP leader said that "we are different and we don't involve in such politics."

Earlier on Friday, tendering his resignation from Congress and as the chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation, the three-time MLA from Phagwara announced his exit further snapping his 50-year-old ties with the party. Reportedly, miffed over "no action" against perpetrators of the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam and non-grant of district status to Phagwara, Joginder Mann in his letter to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi said, "my conscience doesn't allow me to stay here."

