Fateh Singh Bajwa's Decision To Join BJP 'wrong' Says Congress, 'no Relevance In Punjab'

Following continued jumping of ships by Congress leaders, Punjab Congress campaign committee Chairman Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday slammed MLA Fateh Singh Bajwa’s decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jakhar said that the Congress MLA has not taken the right decision on joining the opposition party. Bajwa on Tuesday joined 15 others in joining the BJP ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls.

A total of 16 leaders from different parties including former cricketer Dinesh Mongia, Fateh Singh Bajwa and others joined the BJP in New Delhi on Tuesday. Following this, several Congress leaders came forward to criticize the move of the leaders. Jakhar, while speaking to ANI in Delhi said that that it was a matter of concern that the MLA chose the wrong decision.

“It is a matter of concern. Fateh Singh Bajwa hasn’t taken the right decision. BJP has no relevance in Punjab. ‘Kuch to majburiya rahi hongi yuhi koi bewafa nahi hota’, (No one is disloyal, there must have been some compulsions). Only they can tell the reason for leaving party,” the Punjab Congress leader said.

He further added that Congress will continue to contest the election without announcing a CM candidate. “We had never announced CM’s face before Assembly elections except in 2017, which was an exception. Now also we will not announce CM’s face and will contest Assembly elections 2022 under the joint leadership of Congress.”

Cong left red-faced after its Fateh Singh Bajwa jumps ship

Congress faced yet another blow earlier this week as its MLAs Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa and Balwinder Singh Laddi jumped ship to BJP ahead of Punjab polls. Representing the Qadian constituency, Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa is the brother of sitting Rajya Sabha MP and former Punjab Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa. On the other hand, Laddi is a legislator from the Sri Hargobindpur Assembly seat. Along with them, 3-time ex-SAD MLA Gurtej Singh Ghuriana, former Lok Sabha MP Rajdev Singh Khalsa and retired all-rounder Dinesh Mongia joined the saffron party.

Bajwa's induction into BJP comes even as Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu publicly backed his candidature for the Qadian seat during a rally on December 2. On this occasion, the MLA extended his support to Sidhu as the party's CM face for the 2022 Punjab polls. He stated, "Congress MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa opined, "MLAship is a very small thing and we can throw it away a hundred times. We need the love of brothers, we need Navjot Singh Sidhu. If he becomes the CM then it means I have become the CM, and our area has become the CM".

Later, the rift in the Congress party continued to simmer as the Bajwa brothers expressed the desire to contest the same seat in the election. However, Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa insisted that he is the Congress candidate from Qadian. Moreover, he added, "Partap Singh Bajwa is a very senior leader. He has a big stature in Punjab and he can go anywhere"

