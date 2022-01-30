With less than a month for the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections to begin, one more resignation has pushed the Punjab Congress to yet another crisis. As reported by ANI, Jasbir Singh Khangura also known as Jassi Khangura, a former Punjab MLA from Qila Raipur has tendered his resignation to the Congress Party on Sunday.

In his letter written to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi, he has confirmed his resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party. Also, calling his 20 years of ties with the party "valuable and emotional", the former MLA also confirmed his father's resignation from the party concurrently. His father Jagpal Singh Khangura is also a senior Congress leader.

The decisions we take determine our fate. My resignation from INC, the only Indian political party I have ever been a member of. pic.twitter.com/d8Amizfebg — Jassi Khangura (@JassiKhangura) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, thanking the party chief for allowing him and his mother for contesting state elections, he noted, "As an MLA, I learnt much about developmental and governance issues and I am richer for the experience."

Congress to soon announce the name of chief ministerial face in Punjab

The resignation of Jasbir Singh Khangura came at a time when Punjab is also set to hold Assembly elections starting from February 20, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10. Several Congress leaders have already started filing nominations for the Assembly polls including Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu followed by cabinet ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Pargat Singh.

Amid all this, the decision over the name of the chief ministerial face of Congress in Punjab is yet to be announced. As stated by party leader Sachin Pilot, the name of the chief ministerial face will be announced soon after consultations with the party workers.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation of apparent tension between CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu over the chief ministerial position. However, clearing the air, Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Punjab said that there is no rift between the two and he has been assured that whoever becomes the chief ministerial face, the other person will support him. Reiterating the same, both Channi and Sidhu also hugged each other on stage and clarified the rumours.

With ANI inputs

