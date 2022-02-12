'From King To Commoner': Bhagwant Mann Takes A Dig At Congress' Punjab CM Face Choice

With just a week left for Punjab to cast their votes for the assembly elections, political parties have been campaigning in full swing. Amid the heated campaigns, Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann appealed to the people of Punjab to exercise their democratic right without being influenced by pressure or power.

When asked how many seats the AAP could bag in the Punjab polls, Mann said, "I am no astrologer, but the media has predicted 55-57 seats for the party. Some have even projected a win by 60 seats. Seeing the people's response, anything can happen. I would only appeal people to exercise their democratic right without being influenced by pressure or power.

When asked about the mega rallies lined up in Punjab by BJP stalwarts including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mann said the party has the right the conduct rallies, but their fate is decided by the people.

"The BJP has the right to conduct mega rallies and campaign programs, but it depends on how the people perceive their party agendas. Due to the farm laws imposed by the BJP government, farmers were on the streets for 1 year, and about 750 lives were sacrificed. The Lakhimpur case is still going on. The people will bear these things in mind," the AAP leader said.

"Before casting their votes," Mann said, "I would appeal to the Punjab citizens to consider - who will provide education to their children, provide jobs to their youth and look after medical treatment of their elderly."

Bhagwant Mann takes dig at Congress's CM pick Channi

Mann also reacted to Congress' CM pick Charanjit Singh Channi, who is dubbed by the party as a poor man, who would work for the welfare of the common people. Taking a dig at Congres' former CM face, Captain Amarinder Singh, Mann asked, "why did they pick a "King" in the previous elections?"

The Assembly elections in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.