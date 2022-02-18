Gautam Gambhir Asserts Kejriwal 'embarrassed Even Shame' By Politicizing Bhagat Singh

Lambasting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal's claims on his political stature while asserting that he is akin to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir was quick to put him in place. Kejriwal's justification on Twitter holds relevance as former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas had accused the former of supporting separatism and wishing to be 'PM of independent Punjab' (Khalistan). Following the accusation, on Friday, the Delhi CM questioned why no one had arrested him until now if the predicament was true in nature.

Gautam Gambhir slams Kejriwal for dragging Late Bhagat Singh for petty politics

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir rebutted Kejriwal's comparison and stated the same tantamount to 'embarrass even shame'. He said, "Bhagat Singh got his body cut into pieces, but did not allow his country to be broken into pieces! To resort to his name for power is to embarrass even shame!"

I am world's first 'sweet terrorist': Arvind Kejriwal on Kumar Vishwas' claims

The retaliation comes to the fore as Kejriwal took to the micro-blogging site earlier in the day to establish if he was pro-Khalistan or wished to divide the country, he would be the the 'world's first terrorist who builds schools for people, builds hospitals, fixes electricity." He shared, "All these corrupt are calling me terrorist I am the first terrorist in the world who builds schools for people, builds hospitals, fixes electricity. I am the world's first "sweet terrorist" The British used to fear Bhagat Singh. That is why he was called a terrorist. I am a disciple of Bhagat Singh"

ये सारे भ्रष्टाचारी मुझे आतंकवादी बोल रहे हैं



मैं दुनिया का पहला आतंकवादी हूँ जो लोगों के लिए स्कूल बनवाता है,अस्पताल बनवाता है,बिजली ठीक करता है। दुनिया का मैं पहला “स्वीट आतंकवादी” हूँ



अंग्रेज भगत सिंह से ख़ौफ़ खाते थे।इसलिए उन्हें आतंकवादी बोलते थे। मैं भगत सिंह का चेला हूँ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 18, 2022

During AAP's press briefing, Kejriwal said, "Rahul Gandhi was the first to put those allegations, next day PM Modi voiced the same allegations. Then Priyanka Gandhi talks about it. No one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously. But look at it, who thought PM Modi will become Rahul Gandhi one day? My offices and home have been raided - they got nothing. They should be grateful to that poet (Vishwas) who has 'caught' such a big terrorist," he asked.

Kumar Vishwas' allegations

On Wednesday, Vishwas - one of AAP's founding members - alleged that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists, and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election, but to no avail. Vishwas alleged that Kejriwal had told him that he will either be CM (of Punjab) or the first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan).

After AAP refuted Vishwas' allegations, questioning its timing, Vishwas threatened to 'expose' more secrets.

Notably, Punjab goes to the polls on February 20 and results will be announced on March 10.