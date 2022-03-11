Gautam Gambhir Slams Kejriwal For Questioning EC On Civic Poll Postponement; 'Go To Court'

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Central Government for allegedly 'forcing' the Election Commission (EC) to postpone the Delhi municipal polls, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir slammed the Delhi CM, stating that the latter should go to the court, a place where he usually goes to apologise for his 'lies'.

If anything is “unconstitutional” then go to the court & stop it. But I forgot that you only go the court to APOLOGISE for your lies! https://t.co/SmlDwfuUCX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 11, 2022

On Wednesday, the State Election Commission said that the Centre plans to bring a Bill in the Parliament to unify the three municipal corporations of the National capital. Therefore, the poll panel is examining the communication from Lt Governor Anil Baijal and will postpone the election schedule announcement for the civic body. The SEC added that it has sufficient time to conduct civic elections before the expiry of the term on May 18 as the election process usually takes around 30 days.

Kejriwal alleges EC 'forced' by Centre to postpone MCD polls

Speaking at a video address, Delhi CM Kejriwal stated, “Perhaps, this is the first time in the last 75 years of independent India's history that the Centre wrote to the Election Commission for delaying the polls," adding, “The date for the MCD polls was to be announced at 5 pm on March 9 but the same day an hour ago, the Central government wrote to the state election commission that all three civic bodies would be combined as one and that the civic polls should be delayed. At 5 pm, the poll body agreed to do that."

Forcing EC to cancel elections is unprecedented, unconstitutional and bad for democracy. Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/IPKrtfeJuK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 11, 2022

"Main motive wasn't the unification of all 3 MCDs. Had they wanted, they would've done it in the last seven years. The motive was to postpone polls...I appeal to the PM with folded hands that if we force EC to cancel elections, it weakens it and the country. We have to protect the nation," the Delhi CM concluded.