The Congress has continued its attack against former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. After Singh announced his plans to contest the upcoming assembly polls for 117 seats in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill has claimed that it will be difficult for both parties to get 117 candidates for the elections. In addition, Gill has also claimed that Singh's political possibilities "are coming to an end" because of his decision to ally with the BJP.

"Captain's political possibilities are coming to end after he planned to form an alliance with BJP. It would be difficult for Captain's new party and BJP to get 117 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections." said Gill

Ahead of Punjab polls, the grand old party leader also opined that, if Captain Amarinder Singh "kept quiet" after quitting from the Congress and not allied with the BJP, then his chances of returning to the party fold "would have been possible". However, he added that as soon as he decided to ally with the saffron party, it was not possible for Singh to come back to Congress.

"If Captain Amarinder Singh had kept quiet after quitting Congress party and did not go with the Bharatiya Janata Party, then perhaps his return to the Congress would have been possible, but as soon as he went to the BJP, his return to the Congress party would not be possible," Gill said

Jasbir Singh Gill also attacked the BJP over the farmers' protest and claimed that people from every village of Punjab participated in the agitation. He further remarked that the BJP has no political background in the State. He added that even if Captain Amarinder Singh allies with the BJP or any other party for Punjab polls, it will not affect the chances of the Congress.

"BJP has no political background in Punjab. And people from every village has participated in the farmers' movement. So, there is no support for BJP in Punjab. Even, if Captain contest elections with any other party here, it will not affect Congress," he added

Captain Amarinder Singh inaugurates Punjab Lok Congress office

Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday inaugurated his new party office in Chandigarh. After quitting the Congress, Singh floated his own party - Punjab Lok Congress. The office was officially opened on Friday and Singh had earlier informed that he applied for registration with the Election Commission of India. As per Republic TV's live coverage from Chandigarh, the office is a two-storey building, with banners and boards featuring pictures of Capt Amarinder Singh on them. Apart from that, the party symbol and name is also displayed at the entrance of the office and further has a board displaying a WhatsApp number for anyone willing to join the party.

With ANI inputs