Backlash being faced by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi seems to continue as Haryana Home Minister and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday, took a dig at his 'CM has all the power' remark. Campaigning for the Congress party for the forthcoming assembly elections in Punjab, the grand old party's Chief Ministerial face, Channi made a statement wherein he said, "CM has all the power, so this time in Punjab, the fight is for the CM's face." In response to this remark, Anil Vij asserted that the Congress party shows dictatorial nature. He further added that there is no omniscient in a democracy. "People have their own MLAs and the MLAs always have an impact on their Chief Minister," Vij further stated.

पंजाब में कांग्रेस के घोषित मुख्यमंत्री उम्मीदवार चरणजीत चन्नी का यह कहना की मुख्यमंत्री के पास सारी ताकत होती है कांग्रेस की तानाशाही प्रवृति का परिचायक है । लोकतंत्र में कोई भी सर्वेसर्वा नहीं होता । लोगों का अपने विधायक पर और विधायको का अपने मुख्यमंत्री पर सदा असर रहता है । pic.twitter.com/TiQl3CfxNJ — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) February 16, 2022

Continuing his attack on the incumbent CM, Vij spoke about his perception of democracy and stated why Channi should not partake in the assembly elections. He said, "Democracy is built on the formula of check and balance and every step is influenced by each other, so a person with such thinking should not fray in the election and participate in this festival of democracy."

Vij further added, "Even if a person with such mentality, stood in the election, then the people of Punjab should show them the land and bring their ideology to the right place." The BJP leader continued his series of allegations against Congress and accused the grand old party of the rising crime rate in the state. He further stated that under the Congress regime, illegal activities including sand mafia, land mafia and drugs prevailed.

Furthermore, attempting a dig at Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Vij asked him to stop blaming others and instead show the report card of the Congress' regime in Punjab. He said, "For five years, Congress is ruling Punjab, instead of blaming others, Rahul should tell that he has stopped the activities of the drug in Punjab and what his party actually worked on."

Punjab Elections

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%). The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.

