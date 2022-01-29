'He Could Not Be Of His Own Mother..': MoS Lekhi Reacts To Sidhu's Sister's Allegations

Reacting to shocking revelations made by Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister Suman Toor ahead of the Punjab Election, Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Meenakshi Lekhi said that she felt 'emotional'. In her statement, she also slammed Punjab Congress Chief Sidhu and added that he could not do anything for his mother, what would he do for India.

On Friday, Toor - who lives in the US - alleged that her brother Sidhu had 'thrown out' their aged mother from their home after their father - Bhagwant Singh's death in 1986. The 70-year-old further alleged that their mother died as a destitute lady in 1989.

Meenakshi Lekhi slams Navjot Singh Sidhu:

"Personally, I feel sad after hearing this. It makes me feel emotional when I saw her (Suman Toor) crying. Those who can't be of their own mother, how will they do anything for India? People should think about this," added MoS MEA.

"He enjoyed our parents' riches because (he) threw her out" Suman Toor on Sidhu:

Mourning over her mother's death, Sidhu's sister asserted, "In September 1989, my mother died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station - as if she had no family. My father had left us assets, land, and his pension. He enjoyed our parents' riches because (he) threw her out". Sidhu is yet to respond to these allegations.

In a teary address, Toor added, "My father died in 1986 and he clearly told my mother you don't have a place in this house. The house was built by sweat, blood, and tears as my parents were not well-off. After that (being thrown out of the house), my mother never asked him anything."

She added sobbing, "In an interview, he (Sidhu) claimed that my parents were judicially separated when he was two years old. Does he look two years old? (Holds up a photo). My mother went to Ludhiana and asked him why are you saying such lies? He said that he did not say it, someone else had said it. But when we filed a case against the media house, he did not appear in court".

Toor's comments came in between the high-octane political battle in Punjab.

Sidhu's wife says 'don't know her' as sister makes allegations

Navjot Kaur Sidhu registered her response to the allegation made by her sister-in-law Suman Toor on Friday. Addressing the media, Kaur claimed she did not know Toor. Kaur further claimed that her father-in-law had married twice, and Toor was one of the two daughters from the first marriage, whom "she had never met or spoken to."

"I don't know her. His (Navjot Singh Sidhu's) father had two daughters with his first wife. I don't know them," says Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Congress leader and wife of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as she responds to Suman Toor's allegations.

