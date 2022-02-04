In Illegal Mining Case, ED To Seek 15-day Remand Of Punjab CM Channi's Nephew: Sources

In Punjab, after CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey's arrest on, Friday top sources confirmed to Republic TV that Enforcement Directorate is set to seek 15 days remand custody. On Thursday, Bhupinder Singh was arrested by ED after a day-long interrogation in Jalandhar. The ED has initiated a case against CM Channi's nephew and others in relation to an alleged multicrore illegal sand mining case in the Congress-ruled state.

ED officials said that Rs 8 crore was recovered from premises linked to Honey in Mohali and Ludhiana, and Rs 2 crore from his accomplice Sandeep. The raids were conducted at 10 locations in Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot, among others. However, CM Channi has dismissed the allegations against his newphew as a 'political vendetta' ahead of the Punjab election that is due on February 20.

ED seizes Rs 7 crore cash from Bhupinder Singh Honey's premises

The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police station in March 2018.

Notably, after completing raids related to an illegal mining case this January, the agency declared a net recovery of Rs 10 crore, gold worth Rs 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh - all from the premises of Bhupinder Singh Honey and his business associates.

Bhupinder Honey & his aides used 'shell companies' to launder money: ED sources

The investigation conducted so far reveals that the Chief Minister's nephew, along with Kudratdeep Singh and Sandeep Kumar, were Directors of "Providers Overseas Consultants Private Limited". It is suspected that shell companies were used to launder money and carry out the illegal sand mining operation.

The company was reportedly set up in October 2018, six months after which an FIR was killed against Kudratdeep Singh. While Rs 7.9 crore cash has been seized from Bhupinder Singh Honey's premises, 2 crores were recovered from Sandeep Kumar's property.

The FIR states that a team comprising officials of the Mining Department, Civil Administration and Police Department made a surprise check on March 7, 2018, following the complaint regarding illegal sand mining. Consequently, it was found that several mines were being excavated using various machines, beyond the designated area. The investigating team then impounded several tippers and trucks, Porcelain machines and JCB machines used for illegal activity.