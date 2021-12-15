'Important For Captain Amarinder & BJP To Join Hands': Sirsa Bats For Key Punjab Alliance

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to form an alliance with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's new party - Punjab Lok Congress. Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa praised Captain Amarinder Singh and said that he stood by the interests of the Nation. Sirsa, who recently jumped ship to BJP from Akali Dal, asserted that it is important for Captain Amarinder and BJP to join hands.

"Everybody knew that inspite of being a Chief Minister from the Congress party, Captain Amarinder Singh always stood by the interests of the Nation. So it is very important for him and the BJP to join hands," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who appears to have changed his stance vis-a-vis Amarinder since joining BJP, having declared an end to the former CM's political career in his final few days as an Akali leader.

BJP mulls alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh; calls his party 'like-minded'

Union Minister and BJP's in-charge for Punjab polls Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the saffron party are likely to join hands for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. Shekhawat remarked that talks between the two parties are underway in this regard.

"Both the parties are like-minded and hold identical views on several issues," said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The Union Minister has also alleged that Punjab lagged behind in all fields and had slipped down from a top position to the 16th in the country in respect of growth. He further asserted that the state was in an economic mess and carrying huge debts of approximately Rs four lakh crore while it paid tremendous amounts of interest.

"In the field of employment also, Punjab stood far behind the national average," he added

Captain Amarinder Singh prepares for 2022 polls

After resigning from the Congress in a scorching 7-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh announced his new political outfit 'Punjab Lok Congress'. The former CM is eyeing an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming polls and has decided to contest on all 117 seats, and lead his solo fight from Patiala. Apart from the BJP, Singh also informed that he will hold talks with breakaway outfits of the Akali Dal and has vowed to form a united front to defeat the Congress party.

Captain's new party Punjab Lok Congress has also officially opened its party office. The office, which is a two-storey building, features banners and boards with pictures of Amarinder Singh. At the entrance, a board displays a WhatsApp number urging those willing to join the party, to register. "WhatsApp your details and you will be a part of the Punjab Lok Congress", it says. Punjab will go to polls in 2022.