JP Nadda Slams Priyanka Vadra Over Channi's 'bhaiya' Remark; 'she Is Insulting UP People'

As the Uttar Pradesh state gears for the third phase of polling on February 20, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for insulting the people of the state as she was seen smiling and applauding to Channi's 'don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab'.

Addressing a public meeting at Fatehganj in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, JP Naddda said, "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says she is the daughter of UP when in state but then goes to Punjab and insult the same people".

He stated that insulting the people is the ideology of Congress and they only want to divisive politics.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was heard saying in a Punjab rally, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab's daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP bhaiyas to stray into Punjab". The statement took a controversial turn as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was seen standing by him smiling and applauding.

In previous rallies, JP Nadda had said there were political parties that focused on the welfare of their family and not on the vulnerable population of India. BJP President had said, "Opposition never cared for nation's development, they only cared for their families' development; they have limited vision... today, no poor person has any shortage of food with PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. This is the difference between BJP and them".

Uttar Pradesh and Punjab elections

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

While the Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. It is to be noted that Rahul Gandhi has announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face of the Congress in Punjab marking a departure from the party’s tradition of declaring the leader after the election.

Image: PTI/RepublicWorld