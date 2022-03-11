Kamal Haasan Hails 'commendable' Kejriwal Achievement After AAP's Sweeping Win In Punjab

As Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP secured a sweeping victory in the Punjab Elections 2022, wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the country.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 92 of the 117 Punjab Assembly seats contested for, with Chief Minister elect Bhagwant Mann gearing up to meet the Punjab Governor over the formation of new government in the state.

Amidst this, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to wish Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for their victory in Punjab elections. Kamal Haasan said that AAP's victory in yet another state within just 10 years of its inception is commendable.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief wrote, "Congratulations to my friend @ArvindKejriwal and Aam Aadmi party for their sweeping victory. It is commendable that within ten years since it's inception, the party has reigned victorious in another state, Punjab."

It is pertinent to note that Arvind Kejriwal was one of the few politicians who Kamal Haasan had met before he incepted his own party, Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Congratulations to my friend @ArvindKejriwal and Aam Aadmi party for their sweeping victory. It is commendable that within ten years since it's inception, the party has reigned victorious in another state, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/NGSXyrOLIj — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 11, 2022

AAP wins Punjab Elections: Bhagwant Mann to to discuss government formation with Governor

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann was earlier seen leaving his residence in Sangrur on Friday to meet AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. He said that he is set to meet the Punjab Governor tomorrow (Saturday) and discuss government formation in the state, following which he would take oath in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkar Kalan.

He was quoted by ANI as saying, "I am going to meet party convener Arvind Kejriwal, will give you a date by today evening. I will meet the Punjab Governor tomorrow, followed by oath-taking in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkar Kalan."