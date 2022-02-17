Kejriwal Affirms 'people's Love Will Defeat Conspiracies' Amid Tension With Kumar Vishwas

After former ally Kumar Vishwas made a series of allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief uploaded a retaliatory post on social media on Thursday, February 17. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kejriwal said that the love AAP is receiving from the people of the state will triumph over conspiracies being hatched. "This time, the common man of Punjab will win,” Kejriwal said in his Twitter post.

आम आदमी पार्टी को पंजाब की जनता से मिल रहा ये प्यार ही विरोधियों की हर साज़िश को हराएगा। इस बार पंजाब का आम आदमी जीतेगा। pic.twitter.com/6Tni3PMCZ7 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 17, 2022

Earlier today, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha had addressed a press conference to counter Kumar Vishwas wherein he lashed out at the poet for engaging in 'fake propaganda'. Chadha questioned why the ex-AAP leader had chosen to remain silent for so many years if Kejriwal had indeed discussed becoming the first PM of Khalistan.

"People of Punjab have made up their mind to vote for the AAP. The next 72 hours are very crucial. Propaganda, conspiracy and fake videos will be released to spoil the environment of Punjab. Please be alert, those releasing fake videos and calling Kejriwal a terrorist, I want to ask you why were you silent for so many years? Why did you not apprise the security agencies about this, why not inform the Centre's intelligence?" Chadha asked.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar Vishwas claimed that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election, but the AAP supremo told him that he will become the first PM of an independent nation.

Kumar Vishwas warns AAP, says 'Can expose more'

Attacked by Aam Aadmi Party for the allegations, Vishwas asserted that he had no political motive or agenda, and told people attacking him to stay away or else he would reveal more things that could get them into trouble. He also refused to respond to the statements made by 'small leaders', a comment seemingly directed at AAP MLA Raghav Chadha who addressed a press conference to counter Vishwas' statement.