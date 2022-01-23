Kejriwal Claims 'Satyendar Jain May Be Arrested By ED Soon'; Adds 'Won't Cry Like Channi'

In a massive statement, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, alleged that his peer and Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain will be arrested after an ED raid. Kejriwal 'welcomed' the Central agencies, claiming that AAP MLAs do not fear arrests and raids as they have done nothing wrong. Taunting Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, he declared 'we won't cry like Channi ji'. Punjab goes to polls in a single-phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.

Kejriwal: "ED going to arrest Satyendar Jain soon"

"We have come to know via our sources that Modi govt is planning to arrest our Minister Satyendar Jain in the coming days. We welcome them. ED has already raided Satyendar Jain ji twice before and did not get anything. Whenever BJP fears losing any polls, they release ED and arrest the Opposition," said Kejriwal.

He added, "They can send ED, CBI etc & arrest anyone they want, including me. We're not afraid as we haven't done anything wrong. 21 of our MLAs have been arrested, but all matters have been released by courts. We don't fear jails or raids. We won't cry like Punjab CM Channi. He is fearing as big stacks of money have been seized."

Modi govt is planning to arrest our Minister @SatyendarJain right before Punjab elections



We welcome them, they can send ED, CBI etc & arrest anyone they want, including me



We're not afraid as we haven't done anything wrong



हम चन्नी जी की तरह रोएंगे नहीं!



-CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/wcPp1ZPE4b — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 23, 2022

ED raids Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

On January 19, the ED raided the business and residential premises of people accused of illegal sand mining in 2018 - including Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey. The ED found several incriminating documents, mobile phones, over Rs.10 crore cash, gold worth above Rs.21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs.12 lakh were seized during the searches. In March 2018, an FIR was filed after illegal mining activities were detected Malikpur, Burjtahl Das, Barsal, Lalewal, Mandala and Khosa, in a surprise raid by Punjab government officials.

Alleging political revenge, Channi claimed, "I have the FIR of the year 2018 in the illegal sand mining case, but there is no name of my nephew, he was unnecessarily detained. He was detained with the intention that he will take my name. They tortured him to take my name."

Taking a dig at Channi, Kejriwal claimed 'Channi is not an ordinary person, but a dishonest man'. In retaliation, Channi announced that he will file a defamation case against Kejriwal, taking umbrage at AAP repeatedly linking him to the ED raids on his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey. Punjab will see a four-way poll contest between Congress, AAP, BJP-Amarinder and Akali Dal-BSP.