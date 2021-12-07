Kejriwal Makes 5 Promises To SC Community In Punjab; 'free Education, Heath Care & More'

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab in 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday made five promises to people from Scheduled Caste in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party convenor said that he did not belong to the SC community but he was willing to help them.

Addressing a public meeting in Hoshiarpur, Kejriwal said, "I have five promises for the people from Scheduled Caste. We will provide free education for children, free coaching for IAS, Medical and IIT, free foreign education for college students, free medical service, Rs 1000 for women above 18 years per month."

Punjab की SC बिरादरी के लिए @ArvindKejriwal जी की 5 Guarantee:



1⃣बच्चों को FREE में शानदार शिक्षा

2⃣IAS-Medical-IIT समेत हर Coaching FREE

3⃣Graduation-PG के लिए विदेश में पढ़ाई FREE

4⃣छोटी बीमारी से लेकर बड़े Operation तक FREE

5⃣18 साल से ऊपर की हर महिला को 1-1 हज़ार रुपए pic.twitter.com/n0tD4A8BAi — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 7, 2021

Kejriwal's five guarantees to Punjab SC community

Free education to students

Free coaching for competitive exams

Free foreign education for college students

Free medical service

Rs 1000 per month for women above 18-year-old

Taking swipe at Punjab Chief Minister, Kejriwal said Charanjit Singh Channi belongs to the Scheduled Caste and is asking people to vote for him. "I do not belong to the SC community but I come from your family. I am willing to help you but Channi Sahab is only playing his SC card to gather votes," he said.

AAP's Punjab poll promises

Last month, Kejriwal had announced that every woman over 18 years of age in Punjab would get Rs 1000 every month if AAP came to power in the state. Terming it as the "biggest women empowerment" programme, Delhi CM said that this move would help women to attend colleges and they will not have to be dependent on anyone for expenses.

He had also promised 3,000 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding power bills and 24/7 electricity if his party wins the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab. The other promises include free medicines, free healthcare for all, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics and the construction of world-class hospitals.

The 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections will be held in February or March next year to elect 117 members to the state assembly. In the last polls, Congress won an absolute majority with 77 seats. The AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and Akali Dal managed 15 seats while BJP won only three.