Ahead of the Punjab Election, adding to the string of promises by the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday vowed his government will accord due respect to Dr BR Ambedkar and late Bhagat Singh in the state by installing their portraits, if and when his party comes to power. According to the AAP supremo, the importance of both eminent personalities has been diminishing with generations, and pinned the onus on the government in the border state.

During a press briefing along with AAP's Chief Minister candidate Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal mentioned his announcement in Delhi that all government offices in the national capital will install photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. Further, he vouched that the AAP-led Punjab government will instate portraits of both personalities while no ministers' photos will be hanged.

"In Punjab also, when AAP will form its government, their photos will be installed in government offices. No Chief Minister's photos will be there," Kejriwal said.

Further, he said, "Many people sacrificed their lives for the country while many people have struggled. But gradually we are forgetting those people. Baba Sahab Ambedkar and Shaheed-a-Azam Bhagat Singh are two people who are much special in India's freedom struggle. The struggle of Dr Ambedkar, and whatever he achieved... it is impossible to be believed that such kind of human existed."

Mann affirmed Kejriwal's pledge and deemed it as a 'historic decision'; while saying, "We are forgetting the people who fought this nation's independence."

Taking to Twitter, AAP shared, "When AAP forms govt in Punjab, all Govt Offices will have photos of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh! We will no longer have photos of any politicians, instead, portraits of Baba Saheb & Shaheed-e-Azam will inspire us."

Kejriwal's election promises in Punjab

AAP chief Kejriwal has been campaigning in Punjab for his party ahead of the upcoming elections. Speaking there, Kejriwal has already promised that the AAP government would begin doorstep delivery service and Mohalla clinics like in Delhi if voted to power.

"We will make 16000 clinics and renovate hospitals in Punjab. Like Delhi, Punjab too will get all the benefits," the Delhi CM said. He also announced that no new tax will be imposed in the state if the AAP were voted to power.

Punjab Election 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.