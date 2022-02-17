'Kejriwal Not A Terrorist, But A Nationalist': AAP Counters PM Modi, Congress' Attack

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday countered Kumar Vishwas' massive claim against Arvind Kejriwal alleging that political parties were spreading 'fake propaganda' for electoral gains. Addressing a press conference in Mohali, AAP's Raghav Chadha hit back at PM Modi, and Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for peddling Vishwas' statement and alleged that parties were attempting to break the 'honest jodi' of Kejriwal and AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann.

"On one side you have an extremely honest jodi of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann and on another hand, you have corrupt jodis. They want to destroy the jodi of Kejriwal and Mann. I am keeping a chronology today. Rahul Gandhi calls Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist. Then Congress does a press conference and calls Kejriwal a terrorist. Then PM Modi calls Kejriwal a terrorist at a rally. From Rahul to Priyanka to PM Modi, they all have called Kejriwal a terrorist but the people of Punjab will not fall for this propaganda. All of these leaders only want to defame Arvind Kejriwal," said Raghav Chadha.

He added, "Kejriwal made world-class schools and hospitals. A terrorist doesn't do that. Kejriwal paid compensation of Rs 1 crore to every martyr, he ensured door-to-door services of ration, free bus travel for women in Delhi. Prior to the Delhi elections, they had called him a Naxal and a terrorist. Kejriwal is not a terrorist, he is a nationalist."

'Next 72 hours very crucial, fake propaganda being spread': AAP

Urging the people to stay clear of the 'fake propaganda', the AAP leader claimed that attempts were being made to destabilise Punjab ahead of the February 20 polling. He also questioned why ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas had chosen to remain silent for so many years if Kejriwal had indeed discussed becoming the first PM of Khalistan.

"I demand that opposition parties stop this propaganda. These corrupt parties are afraid. Before the 2017 elections too, attempts were made to destabilise Punjab. These same disruptive forces executed bomb blasts. I want to tell PM Modi, Channi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress that Punjab will not fall for their agenda," he said.

"People of Punjab have made up their mind to vote for the AAP. The next 72 hours are very crucial, propaganda, conspiracy and fake videos will be released to spoil the environment of Punjab. Please be alert, those releasing fake videos and calling Kejriwal a terrorist, I want to ask you why were you silent for so many years? Why did you not apprise the security agencies about this, why not inform the Centre's intelligence?" he asked.

PM rakes up Kumar Vishwas' charge against Kejriwal

In a massive allegation ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections, poet Kumar Vishwas accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists in Punjab. On Wednesday, Vishwas claimed that Kejriwal had told him that he will be either CM (of Punjab) or the first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan). His remark was quoted by PM Modi in his rally on Thursday during which he drew comparisons between the agenda of Kejriwal and Pakistan.