Ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lauded Jalandhar for its sports industry, promising to build India's biggest sports varsity in the city if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power. Addressing AAP's Tiranga Yatra, Kejriwal stated that Jalandhar is well-known for its sports industry and that several popular sportspersons use products manufactured here. The CM also stated that if his party forms a government in Punjab, the long-pending demand for an international airport in Jalandhar will also be delivered.

Kejriwal said, “When the AAP forms government (in Punjab), the country's biggest sports university will be set up in Jalandhar." He added that the long-pending demand of people for an international airport in the Doaba region, between the rivers Beas and Sutlej would also be fulfilled.

Promising 'progress' under his government, Kejriwal stated that he will fulfil Dr B R Ambedkar's dream and work on the education of children in the region. “Like the farmers' agitation has won, we all have to win this battle for Punjab's progress and form the AAP government (in Punjab),” he told the gathering. "It was Dr B R Ambedkar's dream that every child should get good education," Kejriwal said, adding it has not been fulfilled "even after 70 years". “We will fulfil Baba Saheb's dream,” he added.

AAP's poll freebies

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, Kejriwal made a massive announcement and declared that every adult woman of the state will receive Rs.1000 per month if AAP comes to power. So far, he has promised 300 units of free electricity, a waiver of outstanding electricity bills, and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that he wins the election. Apart from these, AAP's poll sops also include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests, and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, and free treatment of all road accident victims.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. AAP had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. Punjab is scheduled to elect its new Assembly representatives in 2022.

(With agency inputs)

Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty