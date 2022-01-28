Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal never abuse each other but they abuse him for making promises of making schools and hospitals better and providing free electricity.

Addressing a gathering in Jalandhar's Adampur, Kejriwal said, "Sukhbir Singh Badal and Charanjit Singh Channi never abuse each other, they abuse me... as if I have looted Punjab... What is my fault? I promised to make schools and hospitals better, provide free electricity and financial support for women. I don't care about their abuses. God is with me."

Punjab needs 'honest CM': Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, the AAP national convenor said that Punjab needs an honest chief minister and urged people to choose Aam Aadmi Party over others who have been accused of selling 'drugs' and illegal sand mining.

"Today Punjab needs a very honest CM. On one hand, we have people with allegations of drugs sale against them, who have allegations of sand mining against them. On the other hand, there's a very honest man who never took even 25 paise from anyone," he said.

Bhagwant Mann is AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Assembly election scheduled to take place on February 20. Taking a potshot at Congress, Kejriwal said that Mann, despite being an MP, lives in a rented house.

"When a person becomes an MLA in Punjab, he can acquire big cars and houses. But Mann has been an MP for seven years and still stays in a rented house," the Delhi CM said.

Alleging that 26 years of Congress rule and 19 years of Akali Dal rule has drained Punjab, Kejriwal said that the grand old family and Congress looted Punjab and stressed the need for honest government in Punjab.

(Image: PTI)