Kejriwal Says 'Historic Day For Punjab' Ahead Of Bhagwant Mann's Oath-taking Ceremony

After gaining a massive victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Bhagwant Mann is all set to be sworn in as the 25th Chief Minister of the state. AAP Delhi Chief Minister and party head, Arvind Kejriwal, said on Wednesday that the day was big for Punjab. CM Kejriwal took to his Twitter and said, "Today the whole of Punjab will come together and take a pledge to make a prosperous Punjab."

आज पंजाब के लिए बहुत बड़ा दिन है। नई उम्मीद की इस सुनहरी सुबह में आज पूरा पंजाब इकठ्ठा होकर एक खुशहाल पंजाब बनाने की शपथ लेगा।



उस ऐतिहासिक पल का साक्षी बनने के लिए मैं भी शहीद भगत सिंह के पैतृक गाँव खटकड़ कलाँ के लिए रवाना हो गया हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 16, 2022

He tweeted, "Today is a big day for Punjab. In this golden morning of new hope, today the whole of Punjab will come together and take a pledge to make a prosperous Punjab. To witness that historic moment, I have also left for Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

He announced that to witness the historic day, he was leaving for the swearing-in ceremony taking place in Khatkarkala, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village in Punjab.

AAP Punjab's co-in-charge Raghav Chadha also took to his Twitter and posted pictures with CM-elect, Mann. Wearing a yellow turban along with Mann in the pictures, Chadha said that all the people of Punjab will be sworn in as Chief Minister along with Bhagwant Mann.

Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as 3 crore Punjabis will together be sworn in as Chief Minister along with @BhagwantMann. Oath to change this corrupt system & to fulfill dreams of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh & Babasaheb Ambedkar



Ajj ton har Punjabi CM houga pic.twitter.com/lCPA2gUCJ2 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 16, 2022

Raghav Chadha, AAP's MLA from Rajinder Nagar, said that along with Bhagwant Mann, the people of Punjab will also take an oath to change the corrupt system in the state. Chadha also said that the CM, along with the people, will fulfil the dreams of "Shaheed-E-Azam" Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Bhagwant Mann Swearing-in ceremony

On March 10, after sweeping the elections in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann said, "The oath-taking ceremony will not be held at Raj Bhawan but at Khatkarkalan. The date will be announced later."

Stating that the whole Punjab will take an oath at Khatkar Kalan to make the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahib come true, he said, "The golden rays of the sun have brought a new dawn today."

Earlier on Monday, he also shared a video on his official Twitter account, inviting people to the event. In the video, he stated that not only him but three crore Punjabis will take the oath with him on Wednesday. Apart from that, he advised people to dress in Basanti (yellow) on the day of the event. He recommended that males wear yellow turbans and that ladies wear yellow dupattas.

While the swearing-in ceremony is only a few hours away, security has been beefed up, and preparations for the event are currently ongoing. High-ranking officials will be there, as well as around 10,000 security personnel. For any health emergencies, first-aid teams, health-care teams, and ambulances will be sent.

PTI reported that the officials are expecting nearly three lakh people to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the next Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann.