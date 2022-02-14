On Sunday, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi hit back at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal after the latter predicted his loss in Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies. Speaking to the media after campaigning in Dhuri, Channi claimed that Kejriwal was trying to ensure Bhagwant Mann's defeat as he wanted to become the Punjab CM himself.

Declared AAP's Punjab CM face, Mann is contesting from Dhuri where he has been pitted against Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy who defeated AAP's Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon by a margin of 2811 votes in the 2017 polls.

"Kejriwal is trying to defeat Bhagwant Mann in Dhuri. I visited Dhuri today. Bhagwant Mann is losing very badly. The people there told me that Kejriwal has asked us to defeat Bhagwant Mann as I wanted to become the CM. Bhagwant Mann is losing by 20,000 votes," the Punjab CM asserted.

Addressing a press briefing with Mann earlier, Arvind Kejriwal cited internal surveys to affirm that AAP will secure a victory in Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. He alleged, "In Chamkaur Sahib, AAP is at 52% and Channi Sahab is at 35%. From Bhadaur, AAP is at 38%, Channi Sahab is at 30%. He is the CM face but won't become the CM. When he won't become an MLA, how will he become the CM?"

Political scenario in the lead-up to Punjab election

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases.

The situation escalated on September 18, 2021, after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation".

However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on September 20, 2021. As the infighting in the party has persisted, speculation is rife that AAP's prospects will improve this time. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.