Kejriwal Vows Chandigarh Will Become Asia's Most Beautiful City If AAP Wins Election

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a rally in poll-bound Chandigarh on Sunday promising to make the city 'the most beautiful in Asia' once again. The AAP supremo vowed that if his party assumes power after the municipal elections, he would put an end to corruption in Chandigarh and the UT would avail free water like Delhi.

"If AAP comes to power in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, we'll end corruption. For every municipality work, people spend money and take-offs from offices due to long queues. So, municipality officials will come to your residences for work, like in Delhi," he said.

"These garbage dump mountains, like in Daddu Majra Colony, will be removed. We'll make sure Chandigarh becomes the most beautiful city in all of Asia, yet again. Water and electricity is free in Delhi. Chandigarh will also get free water," he added.

Kejriwal's 5 promises for Chandigarh

To win Chandigarh over, Kejriwal has announced 5 big promises. These include- doorstep delivery of services, cleaning of trash, free water for all, municipality to look after the development works in the society, and installation of CCTVs, and street lights for women safety.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled to be held on December 24, according to Election Commissioner SK Srivastava. The counting of votes will take place on December 27. At present, BJP enjoys a majority in the house with 20 councillors, followed by Congress with five councillors and Shiromani Akali Dal with one representative.

AAP's Punjab Election sops

Much like the Chandigarh Municipal Elections, Kejriwal is banking on his pre-poll sops in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab. The Delhi CM has declared that every adult woman of the state will receive Rs.1000 per month if AAP assumes power. He has also promised 300 units of free electricity, a waiver of outstanding electricity bills, and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that he wins the election.

Apart from these, AAP's poll sops also include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests, and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, and free treatment of all road accident victims.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, AAP had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats. Punjab is scheduled to elect its new Assembly representatives in early 2022.