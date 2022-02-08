LIP, Congress Supporters Clash In Ludhiana; Gunshots Fired, Vehicles Vandalised, 3 Injured

Tension escalated in the Daba Road area of Ludhiana on Monday after violent clashes erupted between the supporters of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains and Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal. Sitting MLA Bains and Karwal are contesting the Punjab elections from the Atam Nagar constituency of Ludhiana.

Karwal alleged that MLA Bains, his son Ajaypreet along with 25-30 others openly attacked him and his supporters on Monday night when they were about to conduct a poll meeting at his office on Daba Road. He alleged that Bains and his supporters were carrying weapons, swords, iron rods and they opened fire at them during the clashes.

Three vehicles were vandalized and gunshots were heard in the visuals from the incident. At least three persons received minor injuries in the attack and were taken to the hospital. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area after the incident of political violence.

Congress accuses LIP of attacking party workers; latter denies charge

Speaking to reporters, Karwal said that he was holding a meeting with his supporters at his office when Bains and other LIP members, armed with sticks and iron rods, vandalized their vehicles parked on the roadside. When his supporters objected to this, they were assaulted too. He alleged that one of the accused also opened fire in the air before fleeing.

Refuting the allegations, Bains claimed that none of his supporters were involved in any attack and claimed that the Congress candidate was concocting stories to defame him. Bains alleged that Congress supporters instead assaulted his party workers.

Additional DCP, Balwinder Singh Randhawa, said statements of both groups were being recorded and an FIR was being registered at Shimlapuri police station.

This is the second major clash between the two groups in the run-up to the Punjab elections. Earlier on January 19, the supporters of both candidates had clashed over the display of hoardings. The Atam Nagar constituency has the highest number of sensitive polling stations in Ludhiana. Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.