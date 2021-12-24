Ludhiana Court Blast: Kejriwal Slams 'weak' Punjab Govt; Vows Strict Action If AAP Elected

As Punjab police and NIA probe into the Ludhiana court explosion, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, slammed Punjab government for the law and order situation. Promising that the AAP govt will provide a strong govt, Kejriwal speculated a larger conspiracy at play in the wake of the 'sacrilege' attempts and explosions. Kejriwal is in Punjab and will join the Christmas celebration at Dhariwal.

Kejriwal slams Punjab CM

"First sacrilege & now this blast in Ludhiana that too before polls are seemingly a conspiracy to disturb the peace. Some people are deliberately doing it. They should be strictly punished. I appeal to the people of Punjab not to let such minds succeed. The person who attempted to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib could have been sent by someone. Unless the state govt is not honest, committed, such incidents will recur. AAP will give a strong govt in Punjab & punish masterminds behind such crimes," said Kejriwal, politicising the incidents.

In response, Punjab CM Charanjit Channi accused Kejriwal to be in 'cahoots' with Akali Dal MLA Bikram Majithia, reading the Delhi CM's apology letter publically in a defamation suit. Scoffing at it, Kejriwal said, "AAP says I am doing drama. Arvind Kejriwal gave 'Mafinama' in court and said sorry to Bikram Singh Majithia and ran away".

कल लुधियाना में बम ब्लास्ट हुआ। लोग सदमे में हैं। पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री ने अभी प्रेस कॉन्फ़्रेन्स की। पंजाब के लोगों को उम्मीद थी कि CM ब्लास्ट पर कुछ बोलेंगे। पूरी PC में चन्नी साहिब ने ब्लास्ट पर एक शब्द नहीं बोला, बस मुझे खूब गालियाँ दीं



Ludhiana court blast

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing one and injuring 5. The prime suspect is the one who has been killed in the blast, say police. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom on the third floor inside the court premises. While the nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, an NIA team is currently on site probing it.

Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. Punjab CM Charanjit Channi has visited the site and the injured victims, promising free treatment. Taking cognizance of the issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given a 72-hour deadline to find the culprits, sources informed on Thursday. It has also come to light that intel sources in a report to the Centre had warned of Pakistan's ISI aiding pro-Khalistani groups in Punjab, in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.