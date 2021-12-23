Ludhiana Court Blast: Punjab Dy CM OP Soni Calls Incident Unfortunate; Links It To Polls

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni on Thursday condemned the blast in the Ludhiana Court Complex and called it an unfortunate incident. "Blast at Ludhiana Court Complex is unfortunate. All the teams are probing the incident and we are waiting for the report to know the exact cause," he said.

When asked about a series of untoward incidents like the Amritsar sacrilege, Kapurthala incident and a blast with polls nearby in the state, the senior Congress leader said, "There are some forces that are trying to disrupt the poll process in the state. Our government is working to maintain the brotherhood in Punjab."

"Our intelligence and government agencies are working. We will find out soon who is behind it. Pakistan had done it before, we will find out who is this time," he said.

Condemning the blast, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that anti-national and anti-state forces were trying to commit such disgusting acts before assembly polls.

“As (assembly) elections are coming near, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert,” he said, adding the culprits will not be spared. The CM also met injured persons at the hospital.

Blast at Ludhiana Court Complex

In a shocking incident, an explosion occurred at Ludhiana Court complex on Thursday, killing one and injuring four others. The blast reported took place inside the bathroom of the building. The intensity of the explosion was so massive that it damaged the watts and ripped through a section of the building. The district court was functioning when the explosion took place, Earlier, the police had said that two people died but later on said one person had died.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from Punjab on the blast at court premises. A team of National Security Guard (NSG) has also been called in. "Bomb disposal squad is at the site. The police are conducting a search at the Court complex. A team of NSG is also coming here," Ludhiana Commissioner of Police, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said adding that the identity of a possible suspect whose body was found at the explosion site is being ascertained.

Image: ANI