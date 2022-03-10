Malvika Sood Loses Moga By Over 20k Votes To AAP's Amandeep Kaur Arora In Punjab Elections

With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registering a landmark victory, Congress candidate from Punjab's Moga constituency, Malvika Sood has been defeated by AAP’s Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora by over 20,000 votes. Sood is the sister of popular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who hails from Moga. The AAP candidate has won the constituency with a massive 58813 votes, whereas Congress's Malvika Sood is in second place with 38125 votes. Moga went to the polls on February 20.

In the month of January, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had welcomed Malvika Sood as she had joined the Congress ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls. Asserting his confidence in the actor's sister, CM Channi had said that he is confident that Malvika will serve the people of Punjab with full honesty and integrity.

AAP marks historic victory in Punjab

The opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking at landslide victory with Bhagwant Mann set to become the next CM of Punjab. As per the official trends by the Election Commission of India, the AAP has already crossed the majority mark by leading in 86 out of 117 assembly seats while Congress was restricted to 17. AAP is set to form its maiden government in Punjab, overthrowing Congress. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be tendering his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday.

Channi lost from both seats- Chamkaur and Bhadaur- which he contested in the Assembly election. On the other hand, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and leader of newly found Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) lost the Patiala constituency to Aam Aadmi Party’s Ajit Pal Singh Kohli. AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann addressed the people of the state after winning from Dhuri constituency by 4500 votes.