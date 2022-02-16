Manish Tewari Avers 'there Should Be No Politics On Wearing Turban'; 'pride Of Punjab'

With Punjab elections just four days away, Congress MP Manish Tewari wielded a fresh attack against state opposition leaders and condemned the ‘politicisation of turban’ in the ongoing poll electioneering. Manish Tewari further asserted that Turban is Punjab’s pride and its use as a political tool shall be avoided.

Tewari’s comments were directed at PM Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who were seen sporting Turbans during their visit to the poll-bound state. Lashing at both BJP and AAP, Sri Anandpur Sahib MP said, "Turban is the pride of Punjab. So there should be no politics on wearing it.”

Tewari, who has often rebelled against the PPCC Chief Navjot Sidhu, made these comments while campaigning for Congress candidate from his parliamentary constituency Chowdary Darshan Lal Mangupur. Punjab MP joined the chorus with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had launched a tirade against the ‘politicians who were trying to become Sardar by merely wearing Turban.’

Campaigning for & with @darshanlal88 in Village Mangupur- Sri Anandpur Sahib pic.twitter.com/DnhOL9K4bJ — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 16, 2022

'Nobody becomes a Sardar by just wearing a turban on stage': Priyanka Gandhi

While campaigning in Amritsar, Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday threw a jibe at ‘Nakli Sardars.’ "PM Modi and Kejriwal come to Punjab and wore turbans on stages. Merely wearing a turban doesn't make them Sardars,” she alleged.

Vadra had vocally condemned this previously too, She had earlier stated, "Tell them nobody becomes a Sardar just by wearing a turban on stage. Tell them who is real Sardar. Tell them about the hard work and courage this turban holds. Tell them Punjab belongs to Punjabis and they'll run it.”

Ahead of the Punjab elections, all political parties have upped their campaigning in the state by seizing all opportunities to step on their contraries. The ruling Congress party faced heat after indulging itself in yet another controversy for making unnecessary comments about the people arriving in Punjab from other Indian states. Evoking a fresh controversy, Congress’ incumbent CM and Chief Ministerial Candidate for the impending elections, Charanjit Singh Channi asked the electorate to not allow ‘Bhaiyas’ from Delhi, UP and Bihar to enter the state.

While addressing a gathering alongside Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, CM Channi had said, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win."

Priyanka Vadra too faced backlash for not objecting to the disparaging remark about 'Bhaiyas' despite hailing from UP and rather ‘enjoying it.’