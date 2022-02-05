In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Saturday, disgruntled Congress MP Manish Tewari revealed his preference for the party's CM candidate in Punjab elections. Tewari, who has often been at odds with his party's official stance on multiple issues including PM Modi's security breach, was not named in Congress' star campaigners list for the Assembly election in the state. Even as the Congress high command is expected to declare either Charanjit Singh Channi or Navjot Singh Sidhu as the CM face on Sunday, Tewari opined that the elected MLAs should choose the CM.

Congress leader Manish Tewari remarked, "My opinion has been very clear right from day 1. It is the prerogative of elected MLAs to choose the Chief Minister. That is how a Westminster-style democracy functions. In so far as to who will lead the campaign, that's a decision that falls squarely within the prerogative of the party."

Reacting to ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar's claim that he was ignored for the CM's post despite getting the support of maximum MLAs, the former Union Minister opined, "First of all, there is no Hindu and Sikh issue in Punjab. If there would have been a Hindu and Sikh issue in Punjab, I wouldn't have been representing Anandpur Sahib and Mohammad Sadique couldn't have been representing Faridkot. Anyone who tries to divide Punjab in terms of Hindus and Sikhs is the most anti-national person in my opinion. Insofar as whether he was ignored or not ignored, that is a question that Mr Jakhar can best answer."

Infighting in Punjab Congress

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking the then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases.

The situation escalated on September 18 after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on September 20. More drama was in store in the poll-bound state as the latter stepped down as the state Congress chief on September 28.

Sidhu took back his resignation only after Channi replaced Amar Preet Singh Deol as the Advocate General of Punjab. The former cricketer had expressed dissatisfaction over Deol's appointment as the latter had appeared for former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Even then, the rift between Sidhu and Channi has persisted with both vying to become the CM face.

